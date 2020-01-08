Wendy Williams Encourages Rob Kardashian To Enter Weight Loss Camp: ‘I Like This For Him’

Wendy Williams is thrilled for Rob Kardashian after a new report claims he is thinking about entering an intensive weight loss program. She reacted to the news on Jan. 8, and admitted that this could help him in more ways than transforming his body.

Wendy Williams is on board with the possibility of Rob Kardashian entering a live-in health and fitness camp. The talk show host, 55, reacted to the new report, which claimed that the reality star, 32, wants to lose weight to be healthier for his 3-year-old Dream, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna. Wendy, who is friends with Rob’s mother, Kris Jenner, admitted that this could be a life-changing move for him.

“I kind of don’t mind this for Rob,” she said on her talk show on January 8. “He’s going to a weight loss camp, aka, a fat farm. Too bad he’s not doing it for himself, but that’s what the shrinks are for there. I guess he’s been eating himself back into the conundrum,” Wendy boldly continued.

The newly single host went on to explain that not only will a weight loss program help Rob, but it will improve his social skills. “I like this for him,” Wendy said, noting, “He’ll make new friends, like regular people. Fans may recall that the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opted out of appearing on the show due to his insecurities about his weight. As the family continue to film on schedule, Rob spent much of his time out of the public eye.

Rob, who is known to be the most private out of all members of his famous family, shared an update about his weight loss journey with fans last June. In a proactive tweet, he shared a photo of a home gym with the captioned, “Day 1 all good,” as he kicked off his workout plan. Then, in October, Rob posted a photo with mom Kris, in which he appeared to show off a slimmer figure on Instagram.

The weight loss report came amid a separate report, which alleged that Rob will seeking primary custody of his 3-year-old daughter from Blac Chyna, whom he shares joint custody with. That story is still developing.