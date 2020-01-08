Fashion
Hollywood Life

Kristen Stewart Shows Off Abs In Crop Top At ‘Underwater’ Screening & More Of Her Fierce Red Carpet Looks

kristen stewart
Shutterstock
Kristen Stewart 'Charlie's Angels' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2019 Wearing Germanier
Kristen Stewart'Underwater' film premiere, Arrivals, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2020Wearing Alessandra Rich
Kristen Stewart at the Amazon Studios Seberg Special Screening Presented by Audi Amazon Studios 'Seberg' Special Film Screening Presented by Audi, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Dec 2019 Wearing Chanel Same Outfit as catwalk model *10431883bo
Kristen Stewart 'Spotlight On Kristen Stewart', Mill Valley Film Festival, USA - 07 Oct 2019 Wearing Sandro Paris View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

Kristen Stewart looked absolutely amazing in a tiny crop top & short mini skirt at a special screening for her upcoming film, ‘Underwater,’ in LA on Jan. 7.

Kristen Stewart, 29, always manages to surprise us when it comes to red carpets because you never know what you’re going to get from her. The actress has such a unique style that’s super edgy with feminine hints and that’s exactly what she channeled when she attended a special fan screening of her upcoming film, Underwater, at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Los Angeles on January 7. Kristen looked super sexy in her Alessandra Rich ensemble featuring a tiny white crop top which was more of a bralette than a top, paired with a high-waisted black mini skirt. Kristen’s skirt was extra short revealing her toned, long legs, while a long black blazer covered up the rest of her outfit.

Kristen accessorized her outfit with her go-to look – a bunch of layered silver necklaces – as well as a pair of white leather pointed toe lace-up heels. As for her glam, Kristen looked totally different as she switched up her makeup for the occasion and we are loving her new look. Her face was contoured, defining her cheekbones, while highlighter was dabbed on top to make them stick out. A burnt brown smokey eye with black eyeliner on her lids and smudged brown liner under her bottom lash line accentuated her bright blue eyes and made them pop. As for her hair, she had her short cut dyed a brighter blonde, while her black roots popped out through the platinum.

When Kristen isn’t on the red carpet her go-to look is usually jeans a white T-shirt and a leather or jean jacket with sneakers. However, when she is on the carpet, she either totally shocks us with a super girly mini dress or mini skirt, or she can go with her usual outfit which is a fitted suit.

Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart looked super sexy in her Alessandra Rich ensemble featuring a tiny white crop top & black mini skirt at a special screening for her upcoming film, ‘Underwater,’ at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Los Angeles on January 7. (Shutterstock)

We absolutely loved Kristen’s outfit from the event and you can click through the gallery above to see all of her fiercest red carpet looks!