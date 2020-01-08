‘Ex On The Beach: Peak Of Love’ Preview: Laurel Returns To Deliver A Game Changing Twist

Things are getting shaken up on the upcoming episode of ‘Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love’ — and a previously-eliminated cast member is the one to reveal the twist in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek!

Laurel Stucky was voted off Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love during the Dec. 26 episode, when her ex, Nicole Zanatta, decided that she wanted to pursue other people, rather than trying to rekindle their relationship. However, The Challenge star is making a BIG return during the upcoming Jan. 9 episode, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek! Laurel doesn’t physically come back to the show, but she appears on a big screen to make an announcement to the remaining cast members that will completely shake up the game.

“You may have iced me out, but revenge is a dish best-served cold,” Laurel says. “You singles claim that I was an ex getting in the way of a next — well now I am! At the next Ice Ceremony, one of the singles will be iced out of the house — and everyone will vote. And by everyone…that includes exes!” As Laurel makes the big reveal, the other cast members are completely shocked and immediately start freaking out about what might happen at the next Ice Ceremony. Naturally, Nicole is the most caught off-guard of them all, as she certainly was not expecting to see Laurel again!

Normally, the singles (or original cast members) are the ones in control of voting out the exes at the Ice Ceremony, and are not in danger of going home themselves. So, this new twist puts them up for possible elimination for the very first time.

Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love is the spin-off of the hit MTV series, Ex on the Beach. Fans can see how all of this new drama plays out when the next episode airs on Jan. 9 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV!