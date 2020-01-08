Cassie Shares 1st Photo Of Baby Frankie’s Face 1 Month After Giving Birth — See Adorable Pic

Cassie’s baby daughter Frankie is now one month old, and her mom has shared the first pic of her infant’s beautiful face. She’s seen looking like a sleepy cowgirl in the adorable photo.

Here she is! Singer Cassie Ventura teased the first pic of her newborn daughter Frankie with husband Alex Fine, 26, on Dec. 11, but it was just a photo of the four-day-old infant‘s hand, her left ear and a tuft of dark hair on the side of her head. Now the 33-year-old is sharing the first full photo of her baby girl, face and all. In a Jan. 8 Instagram pic, she’s seated in a tan fuzzy bean-bag type of seat, in a pose where she’s resting her head on her tiny left hand with her eyes closed. Professional photo sessions can be tiring, especially for a baby that turned one-month-old on Jan. 7. You can see the photo here.

Frankie’s face is absolutely precious, as she has sweet red lips and big rosy cheeks. There’s a cowgirl theme to the photo shoot, as she’s wearing a pink cowboy hat with a band of matching lace above the rim. It’s slightly tilted to show off her full head of dark brown hair. She has on cow-skin print pants with fringe along the sides and a matching taupe t-shirt. Frankie is wearing brown and tan knit slippers on her feet to keep her warm.

Cassie captioned the photo with a simple “💗” emoji. Her famous friends are already in love with Frankie, as Ciara commented, “So precious ❤️” while Karrueche Tran left “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” as her comment. Pregnant Malika Haqq called her a “Cutie pie 😍,” while Gabrielle Union wrote, “Beautiful!!!!! So happy for you!!!!!”