Andy Cohen Hilariously Invites Meghan Markle To Join Cast Of ‘RHOBH’ & Fans Are Here For It

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rumored to be making the move to Los Angeles, and Bravo already has the Duchess’ tagline ready to go!

Andy Cohen, we like how you think! With Meghan Markle‘s potential move to Los Angeles, 51-year-old executive producer of Real Housewives had no shame trying to entice the royal to join the Beverly Hills edition. “Open invite for the Duchess to join #RHOBH !!!” Andy commented on Meghan and Prince Harry‘s official Instagram announcement about “stepping back” from their roles as “senior members of the Royal Family.” Bravo’s official account didn’t waste any time jumping in on the action after the eagled-eyed ladies behind Comments by Celebs re-posted the exchange. “Meghan Markle tagline suggestion: Beverly Hills is full of diamonds, but I’m the crown jewel 💎,” the network hilariously commented.

Fans were loving Andy’s suggestion, and immediately began sharing their thoughts — and potential tag lines — on social media. “Traded the monarchy for Malibu,” @kimkaupe suggested — hey, at least Meghan and Harry would have privacy up in the canyons! “Meghan Markle’s #RHOBH tag line: American royalty is like everything else in Beverly Hills – fake. But I’m the real deal,” @ninedaves tweeted, while @avt321 appropriately suggested, “Finally, Queen of my own castle.” Another dubbed Meghan and Harry’s big move “#megexit.”

Ironically, it turns out that Meghan, 38, is actually a fan of the popular reality series, confirming so in a 2016 interview with UKTV’s Dave! When asked what her favorite guilty pleasure is, she slyly smiled, lowered her voice and answered, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Yes, girl!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shockingly announced that they “plan to balance” their time “between the United Kingdom and North America” as they prepare to become “financially independent” on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Meghan originally hails from Los Angeles, California, however, has close ties to Canada, where the royals are also rumored to move: the actress shot the drama Suits there for seven years, and has many close friends — including Jessica Mulroney — in Toronto. Harry and Meghan recently opted to spend the Christmas holiday on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, with the help of music producer David Foster. “I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there, because I’m a Canadian and we’re a commonwealth country, we’re the Crown’s,” David said in an interview with the Daily Mail, also revealing they stayed in a $14 million mansion.

While the move has shocked fans and royal followers, it seems that Queen Elizabeth herself was also taken aback by Harry and Meghan’s seemingly sudden move. “Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the 93-year-old revealed in an official statement, hinting that Harry and Meghan’s plans aren’t as simple as they sound. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that we will take time to work through,” she also added.