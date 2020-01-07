‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Ashley Meets Up With A ‘Friend’ & Brianna Flirts With Dating Again

Love was in the air during the Jan. 7 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’. Not only did Ashley meet up with her special ‘friend’, but Brianna debated dating again, too.

Both Ashley Jones and Brianna Jaramillo made attempts to move on with their lives during the Jan. 7 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. First, Ashley met up with her new “friend”, Antonio, in Los Angeles, and they certainly seemed smitten with each other. But not everyone was happy with their budding new “friendship”. When Bar caught wind of Ashley’s LA adventure, thanks to a picture she posted on social media, he immediately started trashing her on Twitter. So Ashley removed the pic, but as Antonio told her, it was up long enough for anyone to screenshot it. Antonio also told Ashley that he doesn’t feel as though Bar understands that they’re fully broken up, and based on Bar’s actions, we’d have to agree. Hopefully, Ashley can sort things out before Antonio gets sick of her ongoing drama.

Meanwhile, Brianna considered embarking on a new relationship, too. She revealed that it had been a year since she and her family moved to Ohio, and she still hasn’t made any friends, so she debated jumping on a dating app to meet people. But when it came time to actually meet them in person, she chickens out. So Brianna met up with her therapist and realized that maybe she just wants to work on herself for the time being and find a boyfriend sometime later in life.

Later, Kayla changed Izaiah’s last name. She told Stephan that it was because it was just easier for her to prove Izaiah’s her son in an official situation, but she also told her friend that he hasn’t acted like a dad in the last 18 months, so he didn’t deserve to share a last name with Izaiah.

Finally, Rachel considered going on birth control after reuniting with Jacob, and Kiaya agreed to mediation with X’Zayveon’s mom. Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant continue next Tuesday at 9pm on MTV.