Serena Williams Twins With Daughter Olympia, 2, In Matching White Beach Cover-Ups — Sweet Pic

REX/Shutterstock
Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on the catwalk Serena by Serena Williams show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
It was a ‘Superheroes only’ outing when Serena Williams posted a sweet snap with her daughter, Olympia, from their vacation, featuring the mother/daughter duo sporting matching white beach cover-ups!

Serena Williams truly cannot get enough of her adorable two-year-old daughter Olympia! The tennis living legend, 38, took to Instagram on Jan. 5 and shared the sweetest candid shot of the pair when they were on vacation in the Maldives in November 2019. In the snap, the mother/daughter duo were captured walking down a tropical pier together from behind. Serena watched on as Olympia, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., teetered on the edge of one of steps as they took their stroll, with both sporting white, cape-like cover-ups that made them both look like superheroes! In kind, the 23-time Grand Slam Singles champion captioned the pic, “Superheroes only” before tagging her daughter’s own Instagram account. More than anything, the caption really hit home for the kind of real life superhero Serena really is, and wants to continue to be for her adorable little girl!

The professional tennis player and business woman is currently playing in the Aukland Tennis Open, where she, as of the publishing of this post, has reached the round of 16 in singles and the Quarter-Final round in doubles with her tennis pal, and soon to be retired starCaroline Wozniacki, 29. But as Serena is working hard to prepare for the next Grand Slam — the Australian Open from Jan. 20- Feb. 2 — she’s still found some down time with her daughter and husband, Alexis Ohanian. The trio, along with Serena’s mom Oracene Price, looked like they were having a blast at the Aukland Zoo on Jan. 5. Olympia was absolutely beaming during their excursion, as she pointed to the various animals and leaned over her mom’s shoulders to get a closer look!

Serena has always made a point to emphasize how meaningful and important her role as a mother and her career as a tennis player is to her, and she has been balancing both with such grace! The Grand Slam champion often gushes about her sweet girl during post-match interviews, and is always sharing adorable snaps with her fans and followers on social media — like the one below. She’s even been able to nab a few moments of Olympia that the toddler doesn’t even know about! While Olympia was vigorously cleaning windows on Dec. 23, Serena took footage of the sweet girl at her chores while music from Cinderella played in the background. It was truly too cute!

Superheroes only. @olympiaohanian

But as the Women’s Tennis Association season starts to heat back up, Serena is turning more of her focus towards practicing, fitness, and matches as the next Grand Slam, and history, looms ever closer. With the upcoming Australian Open, Serena has yet another opportunity to tie the all-time record of earning 24 Grand Slam singles titles! She’s made it to three Grand Slam finals since returning to the sport after giving birth to Olympia, but has yet to win a final match. But what makes the upcoming tournament special is that it was the last place she won a Grand Slam while she was pregnant with her daughter. Fans cannot wait to see Serena back on the court and hopefully Olympia in the stands to cheer her incredible mom on!