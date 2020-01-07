Lisa Vanderpump Throws Shade At Former Fellow ‘Real Housewives’ Star: ‘She’d Never Stop Talking’

Lisa Vanderpump didn’t hold back when asked which Housewife she’d choose to be forced to be locked in a room with. She dissed one who ‘would never stop talking.’

With Vanderpump Rules season eight debuting on Jan. 7, Lisa Vanderpump, 59, has been hitting the talk show circuit to promote it and is spilling some delicious tea in the process. She stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Jan. 6 and was game to take surprise questions from the audience. A woman named Latisha asked Lisa, “If you had to be locked in a room with any of the Real Housewives, who would it be, and what would you talk about to make the time pass?”

“Oh that’s not fair cause I just left,” she said, referring to her June departure from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, before realizing her answer could be about a Housewife from any of the franchises. “I think probably Bethenny [Frankel], but I probably wouldn’t have to discuss anything with her because I wouldn’t get a word in edgewise because she’d never stop talking!” Lisa revealed. As Real Housewives of New York fans know, Bethenny is a pretty aggressive talker and it was hard to have a real discussion with her. Ironically, Lisa and Bethenny are both no longer Housewives, quitting their respective shows over the summer of 2019.

Bethenny turned in her apple for good, quitting RHONY in August of 2019 and releasing the statement to our sister site Variety that read, “I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter. It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women.”

She added, “With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

As for Lisa, she quit RHOBH after a tumultuous season nine involving “puppygate” and feuds with her co-stars as a result. She didn’t need the headache, as the busy entrepreneur still has Vanderpump Rules, as well as her growing restaurant and bar empire. She opened the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace Las Vegas in the spring of 2019 and the West Hollywood bar Tom Tom with VPR co-stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz the year prior. That’s in addition to her other restaurants SUR, Pump and Villa Blanca.