Kylie Jenner Donates $1M To Help Battle Australian Wildfires After Initial Fan Backlash

Kylie Jenner has given $1M to Australian wildfire relief efforts after she posted about the tragic loss of wildlife then wore a pair of mink slippers, triggering fan backlash.

Kylie Jenner is making good on her heartbreak over the loss of nearly half a billion animals in the devastating Australian wildfires, despite wearing a pair of mink fur slippers. The 22-year-old cosmetics mogul has donated $1 million to firefighting relief efforts on the burning continent. She had originally posted an Instagram story about the loss of wildlife, showing a picture of a firefighter holding a terrified koala bear next to a burning tree and wrote “this breaks my heart.”

But not long after the post about the tragic loss of animal life in Australia, Kylie shared an Instagram story of her wearing pink mink Louis Vuitton slippers with her pink pedicure showing. Several fans took pics of the stories and posted them side by side. IG user ashleyollie269 did just that, captioning the post, “SAVE THE KOALAS BUT MURDER THE MINKS. Right after @kyliejenner posted sad stories about koalas dying in Australia, she posted a happy story about her toes wearing murdered minks. Cognitive dissonance is killing the world.”

Kylie also found herself needing to distance herself from the wildfire backlash on Jan. 6 when she posted a photo of herself next to a burning fireplace while wearing a sexy outfit of a nude crop top and high-waisted underwear with nude fish net fabric over it. She initially wrote “‘find ur fire” along withe a flame emoji as the caption, but got called out for it. One fan named itnfdg commented, “If anyone needs a fire, you can have ours — Australia.” Kylie then changed the caption to “night out,” but fans still went after her in the comments of the photo.

User franaz94 wrote, “What have you and your fam done for the Australian Bushfires!? The Hemsworth Fam donated 1 mill. Your family can definitely do better? Also a lot of companies are giving proceeds to help out as well. While you love to flaunt how much money you have.” paolackp added, “How can the suffering of one animal break your heart and you wear mink???? Have you seen how they suffer???” User ravengispert commented, “We LOVE a girl that talks about how she cares about animals but wears them.”