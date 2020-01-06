Tiffany Haddish Jokes About How Fans Can Tell She’s Not Pregnant By Her Clapbacks: ‘I Clap Back On My Cycle’

Tiffany Haddish made a memorable impression when she presented at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5 and after the show, she talked about the crazy rumors she deals with and how she gets through them.

Tiffany Haddish, 40, was full of jokes after her appearance at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5 when she addressed how she handles crazy rumors about herself, including whether or not she’s pregnant. The actress explained that fans will always be able to tell whether or not she’s expecting because of how she acts when she’s on her “cycle”.

“Look I clap back when I am on my cycle OK! If you see Tiffany Haddish clap back just know that she’s not pregnant!” the comedian joked while backstage after the ceremony. “I’m emotional then, so I guess the best time if you want to attack me and want a response, that is when you will get one. So learn my cycle if you want to hear some sh*t!”

The Girls Trip star, who also served as a presenter at this year’s Golden Globes, then revealed whether or not she thinks some jokes can go too far when it comes to offending people. “I don’t think so. It depends on the person listening to the joke, if they feel like the joke went too far that is on you, somebody else might think it is just right, somebody else might be like, ‘I don’t get it’,” she explained. “You know how they say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, well the funny is in the eye of the beholder, whoever is listening to it. So one person might not think it is funny but 10,000 think it is hilarious and to me as a comedian, I don’t care about the people who think I am not funny, I care about the people who think I am and that is where I focus my energy. If you think I am not and want to protest that I am not and you don’t like what I am saying then thank you for the free publicity, you are the best publicists ever!”

Tiffany showed off her sense of humor during her time on stage at the Globes, which included her funny reaction to Michelle Williams‘ encouraging acceptance speech about the importance of reproductive freedom and voting for American women. “I’m about that women’s choice!” she said in a funny tone after the epic moment.