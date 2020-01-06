Taylor Swift looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 2020 Golden Globes when she rocked a green floral gown, but it was her sparkly skintight after-party dress that truly stole the show!

Taylor Swift, 30, made quite the statement at the 77th Annual Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5 and the singer looked stunning when she arrived on the red carpet in a bright floral gown. While we loved her red carpet ensemble, her after-party look was even better. She arrived at the CAA (Creative Artists Industry) party at Sunset Tower Hotel with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, 28, when she opted to wear a sparkly black skintight midi dress. The long-sleeve black dress hugged her toned frame perfectly and was completely ruched, while the front of hem of the dress was much shorter than the back, revealing her long, toned legs.

The bodice of the dress was tight and featured a high mock-neck while the entire frock was covered in sparkles and crystals. She topped her look off with a pair of bedazzled black flat loafers and diamond stud earrings. As for her glam, she chose to clip her blonde hair back into a half-up half-down style with her hair down in beachy waves and her bangs out in front of her face. A bold red lip and a sultry smokey eye done by makeup artist Lorrie Turk, tied her look together.

Taylor absolutely slayed both of her looks for the evening and her red carpet look was truly amazing. She opted to wear a custom Etro Couture navy silk jacquard floral print ball gown with a keyhole cutout on the bodice, revealing her toned abs. The gorgeous sleeveless blue dress was covered in massive neon green flowers, while a long train cascaded behind her. She accessorized her look with a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps and dazzling Lorraine Schwartz jewels including her blue diamond dangling earrings.

We loved both of Taylor’s dresses from the Golden Globes and we can’t decide which one we liked better!