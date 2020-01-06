Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her ‘New Hair’ Makeover While Teasing ‘New Music’ — See Before & After Pics

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on Jan. 6 to tease new music by sharing a series of pics that show her looking great with a different hair style and fierce attitude.

Miley Cyrus, 27, is ready to make 2020 a big year! The singer shared new pics to Instagram on Jan. 6 that showed her looking different than we’re used to seeing. In the epic snapshots, she’s posing in a white v-neck T-shirt, jeans, black boots and pointy sunglasses, and flaunting much shorter blonde hair. “New Hair. New Year . NEW MUSIC! 💀,” Miley captioned the photos, causing her fans to get excited about what’s to come.

“Can’t wait!” one fan exclaimed in the comments section. “New album?” another asked. Others posed heart-eyed emojis while others just simply said, “Love you so much.”

Miley’s latest pics aren’t the first time she’s mentioned a new year and era. On the morning of Jan. 1, she shared a video that highlighted the last ten years of her life on Twitter and gushed about the new year and decade. The clips in the feature included times from both of her music and acting careers as well as memorable moments with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, 29. “10 years in 10 minutes #New Year Starts Now,” Miley captioned the clip.

2019 sure was an eventful one for the “Wrecking Ball” crooner. In addition to keeping her fans entertained nonstop on social media, she led a very public romantic life. After marrying Liam in a surprise Dec. 2018 wedding, the lovebirds announced that they called it quits less than a year later around Aug. Miley was then seen getting cozy with longtime friend Kaitlynn Carter, 31, who split from husband Brody Jenner, 36, earlier in the year. After six weeks of dating though, they were done in late Sept. Before long, Miley found love again in Australian singer Cody Simpson, 22, in early Oct. Although they recently faced breakup rumors, the couple are currently going strong and even spent the holidays together.