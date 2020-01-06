‘RHONJ’s Joe Giudice Confesses His Future Is ‘Looking Bright’ Amid Reported Split From Wife Teresa

Joe Giudice took to his Instagram page on Jan. 6 to share a positive video and message about how he’s doing three weeks after he reportedly split from his wife Teresa.

Joe Giudice, 47, is looking forward to the new year despite the difficult time he had in 2019 and he wants to make sure his followers know it! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a video of himself bowling on his Instagram page on Jan. 6 and let his fans know that he’s looking forward to a “bright future”. In the clip, he can be seen holding a bowling ball as he happily says, “Bowling in Italy!” before rolling the ball down the lane and knocking down all but three pins.

“So here I am!” Joe wrote in his caption for the video. “You know what they say people who give you the best advice will always try to follow it themselves! It’s not how you bowl or ending score that matters, it’s what you use to roll with! Yep my future looking bright!”

Joe’s message of happiness comes three weeks after he made headlines for reportedly splitting from his wife of twenty years, Teresa Giudice, 47. He’s been posting many sentimental pics and messages in the past few weeks, including some that mention his daughters, including Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, all of whom he shares with Teresa. He shared a collage of photos that showed the girls as well as Teresa to his social media page on Dec. 28. “I posted this message in morning but I choked up and I took it down then I thought part of regrowth is acceptance!!” he captioned the pics. “This year, I have done a lot of self reflection I now know to be Happy and content with who I am and what I have food, bed, air, girls, and family.”

Joe recently spent Christmas with his daughters and shared a video of himself picking them up at the airport. The sweet and emotional moment included a lot of hugs and kisses and smiles, leading many of Joe’s followers to respond with delightful comments and love.

Joe has been in Italy, his home country, since he finished a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in Mar. 2016 and initially released to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He’s been awaiting the pending decision of his deportation case. The ups and downs of his year with Teresa is documented on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which premiered in Nov.