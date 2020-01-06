Hailey Baldwin’s Bold Red Lip & Gorgeous Glow At Golden Globes – Get Her Exact Look

Hailey Baldwin looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the InStyle & Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party in LA on Jan. 5, when she rocked a bold red lip with a dewy glow & her makeup artist shared the exact steps you can take to get her look!

Hailey Baldwin, 23, sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party in LA on January 5. Hailey looked flawless in her entire ensemble and while we loved her sequin blazer mini dress, it was her glam, done by makeup artist, Denika Bedrossian, that stole the show. Considering Hailey is a bareMinerals Global Beauty Ambassador, her entire look was done using products from the brand and her look is super simple to recreate. Luckily, Denika shared with HollywoodLife, the exact steps you can take to get her look. The inspiration behind Hailey’s look was a “natural beauty with a sexy finish.”

How to Get the Look:

Skin: Earlier in the day, Hailey applied the bareMinerals Skinlongevity Vital Power Infusion Serum to hydrate for the night. To create a smooth start, Denika began with bareMinerals PrimeTime Foundation Primer.

Face: Then, she used a small amount of bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Hydrating Foundation Stick with her fingers around the eyes and nose, keeping the skin natural. “Using your finger to apply naturally warms up the product for a more sheer application,” Denika revealed.

Eyes: To warm up Hailey’s eyes, she used the bareMinerals Gen Nude Eyeshadow Palette in Latte, adding a drop of clear gloss on top, to give off a shiny, dewy finish. Then, she layered bareMinerals Lashtopia Mega Volume Mineral-Based Mascara in black to darken the lash lines.

Lips: Denika used the new bareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick in Fortitude on Hailey and tapped it onto her lips rather than spread it, in order to create a “stained effect.” “No sharp lines, just effortless and clean – almost like she just had a basket of berries,” Denika admitted.