Bella Thorne made quite the statement at the InStyle & Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party in LA on Jan. 5 when she rocked a sexy white gown with two plunging slits!

Bella Thorne, 22, looked gorgeous when she attended the InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party in Los Angeles on January 5. The actress opted to wear an unbelievably sexy Georges Hobeika Resort 2019 white dress which hugged her petite frame perfectly. The sleeveless gown featured a plunging V-neckline which was outlined in dazzling gold sequins, while the rost of the silky dress showed off her toned silhouette. The rest of the slinky dress flowed out into a long maxi skirt which featured two massive slits on the front, revealing her long, toned legs, one of which was decorated with a new tattoo around her knee. Bella’s entire dress outlined in gold sequins while the bodice featured intricate gold leaf beading at her chest.

Bella accessorized her Grecian goddess look with a pair of metallic silver pointed-toe pumps, Swarovski Fit Hoop Pierced earrings, a Swarovski Polar Bestiary Cocktail Ring, and a bunch of layered diamond necklaces and bracelets.

As for her glam, Bella looked totally different when she showed off new jet black hair which was down in effortless beach waves. Her black hue had hints of green in it, from her previous hairstyle which was neon green streaks. She topped her look off with a sultry smokey eye featuring super dark and thick black cat eyeliner with a hint of red shadow and a nude matte lip.

We absolutely loved the way Bella looked at the party and this may just be one of our favorite looks from the star to-date.