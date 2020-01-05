Ellen DeGeneres, Pierce Brosnan, & Russell Crowe Honor Australia At Golden Globes

Russell Crowe won a Golden Globe on Jan. 5, but he knew he had to be at home, tending to his family in Australia, where the deadly wildfires are occurring. Jennifer Aniston delivered his powerful call to action as the fires rage on.

Russell Crowe couldn’t attend the 2020 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Sunday, but, his winning speech was heard loud and clear. After he won the “Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television” category for his starring role in Showtime’s The Loudest Voice, Jennifer Aniston revealed why he could not be at the 77th annual show.

The actress, 50 — who presented the award with her Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon — told the star-studded crowd because he was “at home in Australia protecting his family from the devastating brush fires. “He sent along this message in case he won,” Aniston said.

“Make no mistake. The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based,” Jennifer said on behalf of Russell. “We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique & amazing place it is.”

Russell Crowe, in absentia, with perhaps the most poignant statement you'll hear tonight pic.twitter.com/Tx0H5RruoU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2020

Later in the night, while introducing his two Golden Globe ambassador sons, Pierce Brosnan extended his thoughts and well wishes to those in Australia experiencing the devastating wildfires. Ellen DeGeneres did the same in her acceptance speech after she was honored with the Carol Burnett Award For Achievement in Television.

The 77th annual Golden Globes, known to the the booziest one of them all, takes place inside the famed Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The annual show honors the best in television and film with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association determining the winners. British comedian Ricky Gervais returns to host the show for a fifth time. He previously was the MC from 2010-2012, and 2016.

This year, the Golden Globes are giving major praise to streaming services, with Netflix leading the nominations including popular the films, Marriage Story and The Irishman. Each film has six and five nominations. As for the television categories? — The Netflix series The Crown and Unbelievable garnered four nominations each.