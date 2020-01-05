Reese Witherspoon Slays In Gorgeous White Gown At The Golden Globes

Reese Witherspoon knows how to slay a red carpet, that’s for sure. ‘The Morning Show’ star stunned in a gorgeous white dress on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Reese Witherspoon, 43, is always someone to watch on the red carpet. She never disappoints. The Morning Show star showed up on the Golden Globes red carpet in a one-shouldered white gown. To complete her super chic look, her blonde bomb was sleek and straight. She also rocked a bold smokey eye that made her bright blue eyes pop.

Reese kicked off the night by presenting two awards with co-star Jennifer Aniston, 50. Jennifer sizzled in a strapless black dress. Reese is one of the many Golden Globe nominees attending the ceremony. She’s nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama alongside her Morning Show co-star Jennifer. Reese plays Bradley Jackson in the Apple TV+ series.

Reese won her first and only Golden Globe (so far) in 2006 for playing June Carter Cash in Walk the Line. Her Walk the Line co-star, Joaquin Phoenix, is also nominated for his role in Joker. She has previously been nominated for her roles in Big Little Lies, Wild, Legally Blonde, and Election.

On top of The Morning Show, which has been renewed for season 2, Reese has a number of other exciting projects on the way. She is co-starring with Kerry Washington, 42, in the Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere, based on the bestselling novel by Celeste Ng. The show will premiere on March 18, 2020. Reese is also gearing up to film the highly-anticipated Legally Blonde 3.