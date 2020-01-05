Rachel Bilson & Bill Hader Look So In Love While Making Red Carpet Debut At Golden Globes

Hot new couple alert! Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader officially confirmed their romance by walking the Golden Globes red carpet together on Jan. 5.

Just weeks after Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson were first photographed together, the stars confirmed that they’re officially an item by attending the 2020 Golden Globes together on January 5. The two were all smiles as they posed for photos together on the red carpet, and Rachel couldn’t take her eyes off of Bill as the cameras snapped away. She looked stunning in a black dress with gold and lace detailing, while Bill was quite handsome in his velvet tuxedo.

Bill is at the show as a nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy. It’s the second year in a row that he’s been nominated in the category for his role in Barry. Although he didn’t win last year, Rachel could very well be his lucky charm! Of course, he’ll be up against some tough competition. The other nominees are: Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), Ben Platt (The Politician), Paul Rudd (Living With Yourself) and Ramy Youssef (Ramy).

Rachel and Bill’s appearance at the Golden Globes comes after they spent the 2019 holidays together. The two were photographed holding hands in Bill’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma just before Christmas. The actors worked together on a film in 2013, but at the time, they were both in other relationships — he was married to the film’s director, Maggie Carey, while she was in the midst of her on/off romance with Hayden Christensen.

Both Bill and Rachel ended their respective relationships in 2017. It’s unclear when they started dating, as they were very clearly trying to keep things under wraps for some time. Bill has three daughters with Maggie, while Rachel has one daughter with Hayden.