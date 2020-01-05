Priyanka Chopra Is Pretty In Pink As Nick Jonas’ Date To The Golden Globes

Nick Jonas had one bombshell date to the 2020 Golden Globes on Jan. 5! Priyanka Chopra was by her man’s side at the high-profile event, and she looked beyond amazing.

Priyanka Chopra sure knows how to rock a red carpet! The gorgeous actress attended the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, and she looked flawless as she posed for photos beside her husband, Nick Jonas. Priyanka wore a stunning, pink, off-the-shoulder gown on the red carpet. She wore her hair swept to the side and in big curls, and added some jewels to the look with a massive, statement diamond necklace. Of course, she looked absolutely gorgeous and was shining next to her hubby!

Nick is attending the show as a presenter, and it was only fitting that he brought his A-list wife as his date! It’s been quite a year for these two — they ended 2018 by getting married with several lavish weddings, and things did not slow down for them in 2019. Priyanka was on various press tours for her films The Sky Is Pink and Isn’t It Romantic, while Nick reunited with his brothers for a new Jonas Brothers album and tour, which will continue into 2020.

Plus, of course, Nick’s brother, Joe Jonas, married Sophie Turner, so there was plenty of celebrating to be had in 2019, as well. Nick and Priyanka were in attendance when Joe and Sophie eloped in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May, and the whole group traveled to France for the pair’s actual wedding at the end of June.

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka were in great company at the Globes, as stars like Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and MANY more were also in attendance. What a way to kick off the year, right?!