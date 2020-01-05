Michelle Williams Urges Women To Vote For Their Right To Choose In 2020 Election In Golden Globes Speech

Michelle Williams accepted her Golden Globe Award by encouraging American women to use their power and embrace their reproductive freedom.

Michelle Williams, 39, was all about empowering women when she stepped onto the stage to accept her impressive Golden Globe Award win in the Actress in a Mini Series or Motion Picture for TV category for her role in Fosse/Verdon on Jan. 5. The talented actress, who is expecting her second child with fiance Thomas Kail, 42, spoke out about women’s rights during her speech and took the opportunity to open up about the importance of reproductive freedom for women all across America.

“I’m grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I’ve made and I’m also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists,” she began in her speech. “Because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice. I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making, not just a series of events that happened to me but one that I could stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over, sometimes messy and scrolling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I had carved with my own hand and I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose. To choose when to have my children and with whom.”

“I know my choices might look different than yours but thank God or whomever you pray to that we live in a country founded by the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours so women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest — it is what men have been doing for years,” the stunning beauty continued before the audience applauded her. “Don’t forget, we [women] are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us.”

Michelle’s speech was definitely one of the most newsworthy of the night and even comedian Tiffany Haddish, who presented her with the award, gave her praise when she walked off the stage by clapping and saying, “I’m about that women’s choice!”

"When it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them." "We are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us.” –Michelle Williams#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9M9fN1rjrF — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) January 6, 2020

