Larsa Pippen, 45, Sizzles In A Strapless Cutout Mini Dress While Thanking Fans

Larsa Pippen is still living it up on her yacht vacation, and looks absolutely incredible in this dress that hugs her curves in all the right places!

Larsa Pippen, 45, is seriously the queen of Instagram. The gorgeous mom-of-four showed off her incredible figure in a skintight black tube dress in a new pic posted on Saturday, Jan. 5! The strapless number featured some seriously revealing cut-outs at under her bust, and two at the bottom of the mini dress, showing off even more of her sculpted legs. “Thx for being on this journey with me💋,” she captioned the pic, adding that the dress was from her fave British fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing. Her perfect golden tan was on full display as she posed barefoot with her legs crossed, and she kept the stylish vibes going with a sleek top knot and a futuristic pair of sunglasses.

Her 1.8 million followers immediately began flooding the comments section, and couldn’t get enough of her latest look! “As your husband, I will do whatever you want and ask me to do for you,” one follower — full-on proposing marriage — hilariously wrote. “So gorgeous and beautiful wifey,” a second commented, while several wrote that she looked “stunning.” Others couldn’t get enough of her ritzy yacht vacay! “That yacht is just amazing,” a fan wrote, taking note of the beautiful modern decor behind the influencer.

Scottie Pippen‘s ex has been living her best life on the holiday getaway, sharing some seriously sexy bikini snaps. She stopped us in our tracks on Jan. 3’s mirror selfie in a royal blue string bikini. Keeping her relaxed knot bun, her body looked absolutely insane in the barely there two piece which she rocked to go “night swimming with the sharks,” according to her caption. After having four kids — including Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 16, Justin, 13 and Sophia, 12 — we definitely want to know all of Larsa’s fitness secrets!

A day before that, the Kardashian BFF struck again with a sizzling orange swimsuit while soaking up the sun on a beach! Adding a vacation-ready pair of shades and iced-out watch, Larsa’s tanned and toned body was serious #GOALS as she took in the ocean views.