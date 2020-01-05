Fashion
Kerry Washington Stuns On Golden Globes Red Carpet Wearing Blazer & No Shirt — See Pic

Kerry Washington made a true statement in her gorgeous, bold monochromatic suit-style ensemble, wearing a dazzling necklace down her shirtless chest and torso!

Kerry Washington, 42, looked absolutely amazing in a seemingly Janet Jackson-inspired look featuring a black blazer, long skirt with a sultry slit, and a statement halter necklace running down her torso — sans shirt! The actress totally worked a confidence all her own, sporting a bob haircut and bold red lip for the night. Kerry is presenting at the 77th Golden Globe Awards this evening and during her red carpet interview talked about her upcoming project, Little Fires Everywhere.

It’ll be a fun, laid-back night for the star. Kerry is presenting in one of the comedy categories tonight, but she, herself, is no stranger to awards show buzz. The actress earned a lot of praise for her work on Scandal, receiving a slew of Emmy nominations and even earned two Golden Globe nominations, herself, in the series and for her work in the TV movie Confirmation. Tonight, Kerry is taking a break from the pressures of a nomination. But her style was wholly working overtime!

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards takes place tonight, Jan. 5, on NBC at 8 pm. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is the voting body who award the best in film and TV! Netflix leads the nominations for their films Marriage Story and The Irishman, along with series The Crown earning a number of nominations. Ricky Gervais returns tonight to host the infamously wild night!

Kerry Washington stuns on the red carpet of the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards [REX/Shutterstock].
To see more looks from the red carpet, check out the gallery above! And stay tuned with HollywoodLife for the latest on what happens at this year’s Golden Globe Awards!