Golden Globes: How To Watch The Kickoff Of The 2020 Award Show Season, When It Starts & More Vital Info

It’s the first major show of the 2020 awards season, and it’s one of the wildest nights in Hollywood. The Golden Globes are about to start, so find out how to watch, who’s nominated, and more.

How To Watch The Golden Globes 2020 Ceremony: The 77th Golden Globe Awards, taking place from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Jan. 5, will air on NBC. You can watch it on television via your cable/satellite provider, or watch online via NBC’s streaming portals. If you have a television subscription account (Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, Spectrum, etc.), you can click here to watch on your computer. You can also watch via the NBC App.

If your 2020 New Year’s resolution was to cut the cord, you could still catch the Golden Globes ceremony. You can watch the show on a variety of streaming services, including Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. Sign up and watch along to see who takes home the gold.

Who’s the host? New decade, same host. Ricky Gervais, who hosted the show for three successive years from 2010-2012 (and came back in 2016), will MC the show for the fifth time. “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse,” Gervais said in a Hollywood Foreign Press Association release, per USA Today. “But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening.”

Who are this year’s ambassadors? There are two – Dylan, 22, and Paris Brosnan, 18, the gorgeous sons of Pierce Brosnan, 66, and Keely Shaye Smith, 56, will assist with presenting awards and handing out of trophies.

Who scored the most nominations? Overall, Netflix dominated the 2020 nominations. The streaming service netted 17 film nominations, including six for Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, the most for any movie. Marriage Story is up for best drama, best actress (Scarlett Johansson), best actor (Adam Driver), best supporting actress (Laura Dern), screenplay, and score (Randy Newman.) The Irishman and Two Popes, two other Netflix films, were also nominated for best drama. Eddie Murphy is up for best comedic performance for Dolemite Is My Name, another Netflix movie.

Add in the television nominations, and Netflix is currently up for 34 awards. Speaking of TV, Apple TV+’s The Morning Show was nominated for best television drama. The show’s stars, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, picked up nominations for best actress in a drama. The buzz around Jennifer’s performance has her a favorite to win (and that might overpower the buzz about how she and Brad Pitt will be attending the same show since he’s up for best supporting actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.)

Who got snubbed? Ricky Gervais isn’t the only holdover from the previous decade. Remember during the 2018 Golden Globes when Natalie Portman introduced the best director category by saying, “and here are the all-male nominees”? Expect a similar statement at this year’s Globes, as female directors were shut out of the category this year. Considering the past year saw movies like Little Women, Queen & Slim, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Hustlers, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire, the exclusion raised a few eyebrows. Similarly, out of the 30-film acting awards, only five actors of color were nominated.