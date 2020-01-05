Golden Globes 2020 Best Dressed: Priyanka Chopra, Margot Robbie & More

The 2020 Golden Globes brought out the best of the best in fashion. From Jennifer Aniston to Margot Robbie, the stars slayed the Golden Globes red carpet in truly unforgettable looks.

Every year, the Golden Globes kick off awards season. The stars have to bring their fashion A-game at the first major awards show of the year. This is the time for them to show off what they have in store for the other awards shows in the coming weeks. This year at the Golden Globes, the celebrities didn’t disappoint whatsoever. The best dressed stars of the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet included your fave stars and some surprises.

Jennifer Aniston, 50, arrived and turned heads in a big way. The Morning Show star knows that simple is the sexiest so she showed up in a strapless black gown. Her gorgeous blondish-brown waves were on full display and she rocked a stunning diamond necklace. Bombshell star Margot Robbie, 29, arrived on the earlier side and wowed in a bright and colorful look. The top half of the gown featured gorgeous multi-colored embellishments and the bottom half was white. Her blonde hair fell in loose waves and this was one effortlessly chic look.

Many stars showed up in bright gowns. Charlize Theron, 44, dazzled in a lime green gown on the Golden Globes red carpet. She added a little bit of an edge to her look by showing off her black bustier underneath. Priyanka Chopra, 37, accompanying hubby Nick Jonas, 27, wowed in a bright pink gown.

Red was also a popular color on the Golden Globes carpet. Marriage Story star Scarlett Johansson, 35, looked amazing in a plunging red gown. She walked the red carpet with fiance Colin Jost, 37. Nicole Kidman, 52, also wowed in a strapless red gown. She hit the red carpet with hubby Keith Urban, 52.