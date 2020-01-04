Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She ‘Doesn’t Know’ If She’s Coming Back To ‘RHOC’ Amid Rumored Cast Shakeup

Vicki Gunvalson appears to be unaware of her future on ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ amid rumors that the cast is going through a major shakeup next season.

The “OG of the OC” might be leaving the building for good. Vicki Gunvalson, 57, spoke about her uncertainty on RHOC in the comments section of her latest Instagram snap posted on January 3. She and fiance Steve Lodge, 61, started the 2020 decade by luxuriating on a cruise line which she said put them “somewhere in the Pacific Ocean” when labeling where they were within the post. Some fans acknowledged how cute they looked together and were happy to see them on vacay while others talked about more pressing matters like if she will be returning for the Bravo series’ 15th season. “Is it true you are not coming back?” one fan asked to which the mother-of-two replied with, “No truth to that. I don’t know yet,” along with a shrug and heart emoji.

Rumors swarmed about Vicki being demoted or even not being apart of the 14th season well before it even premiered in the summer of 2019. She was, in fact, demoted to a friend of the show, which she didn’t take lightly do and continued to vent about up until the explosive reunion last month. It was there that she also claimed that newbie Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 41, ruined the program.

She and the others are apparently very worried right now over their position on RHOC and if any of them will even be back after Andy Cohen, 50, revealed on Jeff Lewis‘ Sirius XM radio show that some changes were coming for season 15 when the show begins filming later this year.

“Andy’s comments made them all nervous and they were told awhile ago a cast shake-up was coming,” a source close to production shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on December 29. “All of the ladies [of ‘RHOC’] are saying they’re confident they’re coming back, but nobody knows for certain.”

“They will be notified in a few weeks but nobody knows who’s in and who’s out quite yet,” our source continued. “The reunion just ended so it will be looked at in the new year but they’re always interviewing new ladies and they’ve got their eye on a couple, it’s just still too early to tell what’s exactly happening. Everyone’s just waiting though some of the ladies have been asked to film things in their lives here and there since filming wrapped officially just in case they are asked back.”