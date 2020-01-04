Kylie Jenner’s Yellow Hair Makeover: She Shows Off New ‘Do In Sexy Dress — Before & After Pics

New year, new me! Kylie Jenner debuted her yellow hair makeover days into the new decade in a photo that you have to see to believe!

Whoa, mama! Kylie Jenner, 22, started 2020 off on a much lighter note (no pun intended) when she switched things up hair wise in the most dramatic of ways on January 3. The beauty mogul posted a sizzling hot Instagram photo of her rocking some SERIOUSLY long blonde hair that went all the way down to her hips. She showed off her new ‘do while sizzling in a stunning see-through dress that expertly put her curves on display. Kylie accessorized the look while a cute yellow purse and a sparkly watch on her left arm before she apparently went out for a fun night out.

Kylie also posted a bunch of Instagram Stories of her modeling the new hairstyle with a variety of rap songs playing in the background and a butterfly filter on her face. Fans of the mother-of-one were torn over if they were digging or hating it, with one saying, “Woahhhhhh this hair is BOMB!!!” while another one wrote, “Her hair is too yellow. I enjoyed seeing her in her natural color hair.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has gone blonde many times in the past and has also worn a bunch of colorful wigs over the years as her star power has continued to rise. She even gave fans a glimpse of what her real hair looked like during a sexy Instagram video of her seductively posing in just a towel back in November 2019.

Kylie has been busy making people jealous in other ways lately, like her showing off the $3.8K Fendi Stroller & Diaper Bag she got while planning for her daughter Stormi Webster‘s upcoming 2nd birthday. Her only child, who she shares with ex Travis Scott, 28, turns the milestone age on February 1.

Stormi is already putting her business hat on at such a young age! The adorable youngster helped her doting mother design a cosmetics line which may turn into her own in the very near future!