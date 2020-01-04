Jon Voight Reveals How He Feels About Seeing Angelina’s Ex Brad Pitt At Golden Globes 3.5 Years After Split

There’s no bad blood between Angelina Jolie’s dad Jon Voight and her ex Brad Pitt! Jon EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife who he’s looking forward to seeing at this years’ Golden Globes.

Jon Voight, 81, is excited for the Golden Globes this weekend for a number of reasons — including re-connecting with his daughter Angelina Jolie‘s ex Brad Pitt! “I have several people that I’m excited to see…Brad Pitt will be there,” Jon revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Gold Meets Golden brunch in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Jan. 4. “I hope to see Brad…I don’t talk much about that whole thing very much but I’m very much looking forward to seeing him,” he added, alluding to Brad and Angelina’s 2016 split and on-going divorce.

Though Angelina, 44, and Jon have had some tension in the past, the father-daughter duo have seemingly repaired their relationship with Jon taking an active role as grandfather to her six kids Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11, and Knox, 11. “He’s been very good at understanding they needed their grandfather at this time,” Angelina revealed to Vanity Fair in 2017. “I had to do a therapy meeting last night and he was just around. He knows kind of the rule — don’t make them play with you. Just be a cool grandpa who’s creative, and hang out and tell stories and read a book in the library.”

As for the Golden Globes, Jon has been a part of the glamorous event for decades — nabbing his first win back in 1969 for Midnight Cowboy. His last nod was in the Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film category for his role in Ray Donovan back in 2014. “I just finished my seventh season of Ray Donovan,” Jon, who plays Liev Schreiber‘s dad in the series, excitedly shared. “And next couple of episodes are the last episodes of the season…we’ll see what happens next. I am hoping another season… I’m thinking there will be a season 8,” he teased.

Though Jon isn’t presenting or nominated this year, the weekend is an opportunity for the legendary actor to see some of his close friends, like Joe Pesci, Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro. “I think one of the exciting things is my friend Joe Pesci is back and that’s a big deal for me because he’s such a great artist and he’s in top form in this piece thanks to [director Martin Scorsese],” Jon shared of The Irishman co-stars. “Al Pacino, who is my good friend and a person I admire greatly. Bobby DeNiro is also great in it. But I’ll see Al and Joe tomorrow hopefully and say hello to Marty.” Close friends aside, Jon also shared he was excited to see Renee Zellwegger, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson at the awards show, which takes place on Sunday, Jan 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel!

The seventh annual Gold Meets Golden brunch — which aims to bring together Hollywood stars and professional athletes — was absolutely star-studded with guests like Nicole Kidman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Jennifer Lopez. “It’s a very nice event — to meet the athletes, especially the wheel chair athletes that are here and it was fun to meet those guys,” Jon said at the swanky Virginia Robinson Gardens, where this years’ brunch was held. “Some of those guys are heroes to me. It’s nice event to celebrate the Globes.”