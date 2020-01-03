Taylor Swift ‘Would Love To Win’ At Golden Globes But It Won’t ‘Make Or Break Her Night’

Taylor Swift has a haul of Grammys, but is looking for her first Golden Globe for Best Original Song on Jan. 5. While she would love to win, she won’t be crushed if she loses to Beyonce or Elton John.

Could the third time be a charm for Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes? She’s up for Best Original Song for the tune “Beautiful Ghosts.” It was penned for the film version of Cats, which she stars in and she co-wrote the ballad with the Broadway show’s creator Andrew Lloyd Webber. While that’s some pretty powerful talent, her song is up against tunes by Beyonce, 38, and Elton John, 72, in the category and Taylor, 30, plans to just have a good time at the Jan. 5, 2020 ceremony, win or lose.

“Taylor would love to win [at the Globes] but it’s not going to make or break her night, she’ll have a great time either way. She deeply admires all the artists nominated alongside her, but her love for Beyonce is next level. She’ll be the first one up and cheering if Beyonce wins,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Bey is up for “Spirit” from the live action The Lion King along with co-writers Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh. Taylor has had two previous Best Original Song nominations for “Safe and Sound” from 2012’s The Hunger Games and “Sweeter Than Fiction” from 2013’s British film One Chance.

Both ladies have some stiff competition from the legendary songwriting duo of Elton John & Bernie Taupin, who are nominated for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman, the film bio on Elton’s life. But don’t count out “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2. While it’s not the juggernaut that was “Let It Go” from the original film, the song is penned by the same Oscar-winning duo of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

One thing we can count on is Taylor having FUN! She’s always such a hoot at awards shows and while the songs won’t be performed at the Golden Globes ceremony, we know she’ll have a smile on her face the whole time. Comedian Ricky Gervais is back for his fifth time hosting the event and is known for his absolutely brutal jokes about some of Hollywood’s biggest names. But the key is to smile and laugh it off as he moves on to his next A-list victim.