Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In Glittery Mini Dress On NYE: ‘When The Tequila Hits’

Kylie Jenner rang in the new year on a sparkly — and apparently, slightly tipsy — note. The cosmetics mogul revealed festive photos of her NYE outfit and joked about tequila after entering 2020!

Kylie Jenner, 22, loosened up for these New Year’s Eve photos! Miss CEO is known for snapping photos in her impeccable outfits with that quintessential cool girl stare — you know, it’s an LA thing — but Kylie dropped influencer etiquette while being photographed at her NYE festivities. While rocking a glittery, silver sequined dress, Kylie pulled a face that could only be described as Cher Horowitz’s “As if!” expression. In the next photo, she grabbed her breasts and appeared to yell at the camera — the most relatable pose, really. Kylie had an explanation for her care-free poses, pictures of which you can see here.

“When the tequila hits u 😂🎉🎈🥂,” Kylie captioned the Instagram photos, which she shared on Jan. 2. Isn’t that an all too familiar feeling! Seated by Kylie’s side was her good friend Yris Palmer, 29. Kylie didn’t drop a location tag, but she was reported to have spent the night at Delilah night club in West Hollywood, according to TMZ. However, paparazzi also photographed the businesswoman at The Weekdnd’s NYE bash at his Beverly Hills home that night — the same function that her ex, Travis Scott, 27, attended! It’s unclear if they crossed paths.

Ahead of 2020, Kylie shared her advice to fans who weren’t entirely satisfied with their 2019. “Happy New Years Eve 🖤.. when you start to feel like things should have been better this year remember all the mountains and valleys that got you HERE.. 🖤 there is more to you than yesterday. 2020 positive vibes ONLY xx,” the billionaire wrote underneath a portrait of herself on Instagram. Mentions of “mountains and valleys” brings to mind Kylie’s own struggles in 2019, which sadly included a fallout with her longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods, 22, and her reported breakup with Travis.

Kylie’s New Year’s resolutions do not include getting back together with Travis, despite their amicable relationship. “Right now Kylie is focusing on herself and her daughter [Stormi Webster] and co-parenting and those are really her only concerns,” a source close to the family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s told some friends she doesn’t think she will be working things out with Travis in a romantic way in 2020 or beyond.”