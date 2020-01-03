Palm Springs International Film Festival: Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron & More Hit The Red Carpet

Some of our favorite stars, including Jennifer Lopez & Charlize Theron looked gorgeous on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 2!

The 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival held its Film Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 2, and some of our favorite A-list celebrities attended in style. The red carpet was jam-packed with stars including Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Charlize Theron, 44, who looked drop-dead-gorgeous in their ensembles. JLo completely shocked us when she opted for a floral dress which was totally different from her usual sexy style. She looked flawless in the strapless Richard Quinn Spring 2020 gown which was covered in light pink and green flowers and had a massively long train. The bodice of the dress was super tight, cinching in her tiny waist, while the rest of the frock flowed out into an A-line skirt that ended just at her ankles. She accessorized her girly, feminine look with a satin pink Tyler Ellis clutch, pink patent leather Casadei Blade Pumps, and white diamond Djula rings.

Charlize looked sexy and sophisticated when she arrived wearing a Dior ensemble featuring a strapless brown tweed corset top with buttons down the front paired with a matching high-waisted pencil skirt. She cinched in her tiny waist with a thick belt, while she chose to wear a sheer mesh fishnet overlay on top of her blouse. The pencil midi skirt ended just below her knees and she topped her look off with a pair of strappy black heels, a Delfina Delettrez Sphere Piercing Earring, a Delfina Delettrez Two in One Earring, and a Fernando Jorge High Brilliant Disco Ring.

Another one of our other favorite looks from the evening came from Renee Zellweger, 50, who opted out of wearing a dress, and instead, looked super chic in an all-black Jason Wu ensemble. She donned an off-the-shoulder black tulle peplum blouse which had a ruffled neckline and cinched-in waist, and she styled the top with a pair of loose black straight-leg trousers. Black suede pointed-toe pumps and a massive ruby red ring completed her look.

Greta Gerwig, 36, looked fabulous when she rocked a long-sleeve purple velvet Gucci dress which was loose and airy. The front of the crushed velvet frock featured a neon pink fringe ruffled neckline, which was a fun and unexpected twist. She topped her look off with a pair of strappy black sandals and dazzling Sutra Jewels.

Salma Hayek, 53, also chose to wear Gucci for the occasion and she stunned in a black chiffon dress with sheer long-sleeves. The dress was cinched in at the waist and flowed into a ruffled maxi skirt, while the bodice was decorated with a gorgeous crystal-embellished bow at the neckline. There were so many other gorgeous looks from the event and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!