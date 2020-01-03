Our favorite celebrities rang in the new year in style & everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Priyanka Chopra looked drop-dead-gorgeous this week!

This week, some of our favorite stars looked fabulous when they left 2019 with a bang and rang in the new year on Wednesday, January 1. Tons of celebrities were out and about in a slew of gorgeous outfits at different events all over the country and we rounded up the top ten best dressed stars of the week, which you can see when you click through the gallery above. Jennifer Lopez, 50, stunned at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival held Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 2, when she wore a strapless Richard Quinn Spring 2020 gown which was covered in light pink and green flowers and had a massively long train. The bodice of the dress was super tight, cinching in her tiny waist, while the rest of the frock flowed out into an A-line skirt that ended just at her ankles. She accessorized her look with a pink Tyler Ellis clutch, pink patent leather Casadei Blade Pumps, and white diamond Djula rings.

Aside from JLo, Priyanka Chopra, 37, looked fabulous when she celebrated New Year’s Eve in Miami with her husband, Nick Jonas, 27, on Dec. 31. Priyanka was a vision in a skintight ivory Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini Lace and Satin Slip Mini Dress, choosing to wear a light peach Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini Oversized Satin Cloque Blazer on top. She accessorized her sexy look with a pair of white leather Christian Louboutin Clare Leather Slingback Pumps and a crossbody purse.

Two of our other favorite looks came from Gwen Stefani, 50, and Ciara, 34, who both performed at New Year’s Eve parties. Ciara hosted the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2020 party where she rocked a slew of gorgeous outfits, but our favorite was definitely her skintight long-sleeve purple sequin dress. The gown showed off her toned figure, while the plunging slit on the side revealed her toned legs.

Meanwhile, Gwen was just a few blocks away from Ciara, performing her hit song “Sweet Escape” at NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020 party. Gwen dazzled on stage in an oversized crystal-embellished bomber jacket with sparkly skintight sequin short-shorts and her usual fishnet stockings. She topped her look off with a pair of slouchy over-the-knee boots which were completely covered in crystals.

