‘Friends’ Actress Who Played Ross & Rachel’s Baby Emma Hilariously Reacts To Chandler’s 2020 Joke

When Chandler made a snark about Ross and Rachel’s daughter Emma turning 18 in 2020 after a long nap on ‘Friends,’ the actress who played the baby has come back with a hilarious response.

Could this BE any more perfect? Noelle Sheldon, 17, was one of the twins along with sister Cali who played Ross and Rachel’s baby daughter Emma on Friends. She still hasn’t forgotten about a snark Chandler Bing made about Emma turning 18 in 2020. That was back in 2003, in season 10’s fourth episode called “The One With the Cake.” Matthew Perry‘s Chandler and Courteney Cox‘s Monica were supposed to go on a romantic getaway, but David Schwimmer‘s Ross and Jennifer Aniston‘s Rachel guilted them into staying for Emma’s first birthday party until she woke up from her nap. The baby just kept on sleeping and that left the couple in a cranky mood.

Before the party began, Ross asked all of their pals to record a special video message to Emma for her to watch when she turned 18. Chandler was pissed, but his sense of humor still came through. He looked into the camera and said “Hi, Emma. It’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?“ Monica wasn’t feeling it either, responding, “We’re Aunt Monica and Uncle Chandler, by the way – you may not recognize us because we haven’t spoken to your parents in 17 years.”

Noelle did not forget that nap line, as she took to her Instagram on Jan. 1, 2020 and shared a Photoshopped picture of her holding a Central Perk mug with the iconic set in the background. “Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop) Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!,” she captioned the pic. Cali chimed in the comments, adding “Finally” about their nap being over.

Noelle and Cali weren’t the only ones who remembered the scene, as Netflix India tweeted, “If you start S10E04 of Friends at 11:48 PM on December 31st, you’ll begin the year with Chandler saying, “Hi, Emma. It’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?” They posted it on Dec. 28, giving Friends fans plenty of time to get ready to have that be the first TV line they heard in 2020.