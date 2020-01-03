Brad PItt & Jennifer Aniston Seated ‘Close To Each Other’ At The Golden Globes: It’ll Be ‘A Fun Night’ 

Nearly 15 years after their split, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will be seated right near each other at the 2020 Golden Globes on Jan. 5, and we have EXCLUSIVE details about how they feel about it.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are two of the biggest stars who will be attending the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, and since they’re both nominated, they’ll be seated “front and center” at the event. Of course, considering these two were previously married and had one of the most highly-publicized divorces EVER, that could make things a little awkward. Luckily, Brad and Jen have moved SO far past their split, and are on very amicable terms these days, so the seating arrangement will not be a problem for either of them.

“There’s no reason why there would be any sort of issue or Jen and Brad to be sitting near each other,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are on great terms and totally support each other. Clearly, there is still interest in seeing them together, so it would make sense for organizers to want to seat them near each other, and if that is what happens, they will be totally fine with it. They’re dear friends.” A second source added, “They are friends and will likely chat during a commercial or something. They are not worrying about being in the same room or being seated near each other. It is really a non-issue. They are both looking forward to a fun night.”

When Jennifer split from hubby, Justin Theroux, in 2018, it marked the first time that both Brad and Jen were single since their 2005 split (his marriage to Angelina Jolie ended in 2016). Fans quickly started begging them to get back together, and were given hope when Brad attended Jen’s 50th birthday party at the beginning of 2019. He also showed up to her holiday party in December, proving, once again, that they’re on friendly terms.

However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, it’s strictly platonic between these two. “They’ve built their bond and rekindled their friendship so much more the past few years now that they’e both single,” our insider explained. “They’ve realized what’s important in life, and since they shared so much love for each other, it’s such a nice thing for them both to have this kind of close friendship again.”