Brad Pitt, 56, Recalls His Very First Kiss: ‘The Anticipation Was A Bit Nerve-Wracking’

It turns out that Mr. Bachelor of Hollywood has an adorable first kiss story. Brad Pitt could still recall the details of this event that happened more than four decades ago!

After logging in more than three decades in the acting industry, Brad Pitt has kissed his fair share of lips on-screen. And yet, the 56-year-old actor can still remember his very first kiss — which happened long, long ago. “Her name was Lisa. It was in her garage. Fourth grade. She was one street over, and I ran home afterward,” the Ad Astra star recalled in an interview with W Magazine, published on Jan. 3. He added, “I was pretty excited—the anticipation was a bit nerve-wracking. A few kids were already in on it.”

It was a nostalgic interview for the Oscar-winner, who also chatted about his high school days. “I went to two proms! I wore a white tuxedo. Pinned on the corsage. And I danced,” Brad mused. The details!

Of course, the days of fourth grade and first kisses are long behind Brad. He has gone through two marriages with Jennifer Aniston, 50 (2000-2005) and Angelina Jolie, 44 (2014-2016), and now, Brad could possibly cross paths with his first wife at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5! Both have been nominated for awards — Brad for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Jen for best actress in a television series drama for her role in The Morning Show. That means these exes will be given VIP seating at the show — and thus, will be in one another’s vicinity! That shouldn’t pose a problem, though.

“There’s no reason why there would be any sort of issue or Jen and Brad to be sitting near each other [at the Golden Globes],” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They are on great terms and totally support each other. Clearly, there is still interest in seeing them together, so it would make sense for organizers to want to seat them near each other, and if that is what happens, they will be totally fine with it. They’re dear friends.” As proof, Brad even attended Jennifer’s holiday party at her home in Los Angeles this past December.