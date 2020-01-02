Eva Longoria, 44, Rocks Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit While Cradling Son, 1, By The Pool

Eva Longoria looked unbelievably sexy in yet another one-piece swimsuit while on vacation in Mexico with her adorable one-year-old son, Santiago!

Eva Longoria, 44, has been enjoying her vacation in Mexico for the holidays and the actress has been rocking a slew of sexy swimsuits. Her latest look may just be one of our favorites as she posted a photo from the pool at her hotel on January 1, with her one-year-old son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, with the caption, “Pool Day.” In the photo, Eva is pictured wearing a burnt pink one-piece Melissa Odabash swimsuit with a plunging neckline and low back and her favorite oversized straw beach hat and black sunglasses. She is pictured sitting on the ledge of the pool, with her toned, tanned legs on full display, while she cradled her son in her lap. Her son opted to wear a black tank top with matching pants and a ton of sunscreen on his adorable face.

Eva has been slaying her vacation style while staying at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos hotel in Mexico and aside fro this pink swimsuit, she showed off her fabulous figure in an even sexier bathing suit on December 30. She shared a photo of herself frolicking on the beach wearing a sexy one-piece white swimsuit with the caption, “Fun In The Sun.” Eva looked amazing when she showed off her petite figure in a one-shoulder white Melissa Odabash swimsuit with a low back. The bathing suit highlighted her insanely toned frame and legs, while she accessorized with a pair of oversized square black sunglasses.

Aside from her one-pieces, Eva also looked fabulous when she posted yet another swimsuit selfie on the beach while she’s playing a card game and drinking a pina colada. In the photo, Eva rocked a strapless blue ruffled Melissa Odabash St Kitts ruffled striped bandeau bikini top with an oversized straw hat and sunglasses. She captioned the gorgeous photo, “Real vacation begins once you have a beach.”

We have been absolutely loving all of Eva’s vacation looks and the mother-of-one looks better than ever!