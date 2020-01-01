‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ reunion is leaving no stone unturned. LeeAnne Locken is cornered by the ladies about her wedding in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 1 reunion episode.

Happy new year, Bravo fans! The year 2020 is starting off with one epic episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas reunion. In our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, the ladies discuss everything about LeeAnne Locken’s wedding to Rich Emberlin. Andy Cohen read a tweet from a fan that asked why LeeAnne was carrying around a Hermes bag when she couldn’t afford her wedding dress. LeeAnne explained, “I had a wonderful friend and that was one of his wedding gifts that he sent me was this beautiful, little pink bag.”

Andy then brings up the food (or lack thereof) at the wedding. LeeAnne claims that she had paid caterers at the wedding. Kary Brittingham asks where the food was if there were paid caterers. “I’m not going to argue with you about it,” LeeAnne claps back. Kary continues to press about the food situation and doesn’t let up.

Andy chimes in and asks Kameron Westcott if she saw food at LeeAnne’s wedding. The RHOD ladies say they saw cupcakes and a little bit of meat and cheese. “Was I hungry? One hundred percent,” Kameron says. Stephanie Hollman adds, “I was starving at the end of the night and I actually ate beforehand.”

Was the reason there was no food because LeeAnne couldn’t afford it? LeeAnne says, “I never thought about going to a wedding was about the food. I thought it was about going to…” Before LeeAnne can finish, Kary cuts in. But that doesn’t stop LeeAnne from continuing. “I thought I provided enough,” LeeAnne tells Andy.

The first part of the two-part reunion of The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Jan. 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. The second part will air Jan. 8 at 9 p.m.