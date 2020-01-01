Watch
Hollywood Life

Pope Francis Slaps Woman Who Won’t Let Go Of Him During NYE Festivities

Pope Francis presides at Holy Mass of the Solemnity of Mary Most Holy on the 53st World Day of Peace in Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City, 01 January 2020. Pope Francis presides Holy Mass of the Solemnity of Mary Most Holy, Vatican City, Vatican City State Holy See - 01 Jan 2020
Pope Francis reads is message before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, . At right is Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the Vatican Almoner Vatican Pope Christmas, Vatican City, Vatican City - 25 Dec 2019
Pope Francis leads the celebration of the Festivity of Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, 12 December 2019. Pope Francis leads the celebration of the Festivity of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Vatican City, Vatican City State Holy See - 12 Dec 2019
Pope Francis presides at Holy Mass of the Solemnity of Mary Most Holy on the 53st World Day of Peace in Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City, 01 January 2020. Pope Francis presides Holy Mass of the Solemnity of Mary Most Holy, Vatican City, Vatican City State Holy See - 01 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

Pope Francis experienced an uncomfortable encounter with an intrusive fan while greeting the public in the Vatican on December 31. When a woman latched onto his hand and wouldn’t let go, he slapped her hand and appeared to give her a scolding.

Pope Francis, 83, had a startling confrontation with an eager fan while shaking hands and kissing babies in the Vatican on Tuesday. He was all smiles while greeting the public, until a woman grabbed his hand and pulled him, nearly knocking him off his feet. The Pontiff’s mood shifted rather quickly after the unexpected moment, and he wasn’t happy to say the least.

As seen in a now viral video, Pope Francis slapped the woman’s hand in an attempt to get her to let go of his hand. He then appears to scold her before moving on through the crowd of fans. Right after the feisty encounter, a security guard can be seen grabbing the woman’s hands and moving her back from the barrier, which separated the crowd from Pope Francis.

Many fans online were surprised by how Pope Francis handled the aggressive moment. Nonetheless, he has since apologized. In a public statement he expressed his regret for setting a “bad example,” when, in his words, he lost “patience” in an attempt to free himself from the woman’s grip.

It was an eventful day for the Pope on New Year’s Eve, as he comforted a young boy who fell right in front of him during the greeting. Just before the Christmas crib in St. Peter’s Square, a child fell from the barriers into Pope Francis’ feet. He took notice and quickly checked on the youngster to ensure he was alright. The Pope then handed him a rosary and kissed his head. Fans looked on and cheered during the special moment.

 

 