New Year’s Eve 2020 NYC Ball Drop: Watch The Times Square Countdown Online

10, 9, 8… we are getting ready to say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020! The ball is dropping in Times Square in NYC. Here’s how you can watch the magical moment online for free!

Pop that bottle of champagne, surround yourself with loved ones and party the night away as it is officially New Year’s Eve! One of the biggest holidays of the year centers around millions of people tuning in to see the glistening ball drop in the middle of the most visited place in the world: Times Square, while counting down the moments until a new year has arrived. For those who’d rather stay at home (or didn’t want to be entrenched in all the New York City madness) you’re in luck! The city will stream the ball drop LIVE on its official website, and you can watch it here BELOW!

Tonight’s livestream is brought to fans around the world by the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, who are the co-organizers of New Year’s Eve in Times Square. Before the ball drops, the livestream will present hours of fun and performances, all hosted by Jonathan Bennett, star of Mean Girls and previous host of the broadcast in 2016. The six-hour celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. EST with a special performance by X Ambassadors, who will continue the New Year’s Eve tradition of singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” moments before midnight as well as performing several of their global chart-topping songs earlier in the evening including “Renegades” and “Unsteady.”

Other exciting moments happening during the broadcast include performances from Latin American band CNCO, Yennis Bencosme (winner of Univision’s Reina de la Cancion), songwriter and recording artist Joss Favela with Mariachi Sol de Mexico and Latin pop singer and songwriter Pedro Capo.

Here are some fun facts about the ball that the world be be focused on tonight. It is a geodesic sphere, 12 feet in diameter, and weighs 11,875 pounds. It is also covered with a total of 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles that vary in size, and range in length from 4 ¾ inches to 5 ¾ inches per side. The ball is capable of displaying a palette of more than 16 million vibrant colors and billions of patterns that creates a spectacular kaleidoscope effect atop One Times Square (all info per the Times Square official website). Wow!

Happy New Year!