Tiny Rocks Plunging Sequined Dress & Dramatic Purple Eyeshadow For Night Out

All eyes were on Tiny Harris as she sparkled and shined in a sequined mini dress while attending Fight Night in Atlanta with her husband, T.I.

Tiny Harris got a head start on her New Year’s Eve festivities, getting all dolled up a night on the town one day early. The Xscape singer, 44, slipped into a glamorous, sequined mini dress and sky-high heels decked out in rhinestones before going on a date with her husband, T.I., to watch boxers Gervonta Davis and Yuriorkis Gamboa fight in Atlanta on December 30. Obviously, she dropped the bts photos for her fans to gush about on Instagram. Tiny’s dress wasn’t dress a ho-hum bodycon number that we’ve seen a million times. It was structured like a blazer with oversized shoulder pads, with a plunging neckline and a ruched front to make the skirt look even shorter.

A matching sequined tie provided the outfit with some very ’80s businesswoman vibes, in the best way. Majorgirl gave major face to the camera as she posed in her expertly-styled ensemble on Instagram, popping her hip and showing off her incredible legs in the outfit. She slicked her hair back in a tight ponytail and rocked electric purple eyeshadow to complete the look, along with a healthy dose of highlighter and shiny lipgloss. She accessorized with diamond earrings and a diamond necklace, along with a chic Yves St. Laurent crossbody purse.

Fans and friends were all about the look. LaTocha Scott from Xscape called her “cute AF” in the comments, while singer Kendall Thomas said Tiny looked like “royalty.” He’s right. One fan commented, “Glowing ma looking stunning beautiful 😘.” Another wrote, “So I guess you’re never aging 😍😍😍😍.”

And we know Tip was all about it, too. Just the day prior, he posted a photo of them from another date, captioned with a sweet tribute to his wife: “The light, The darkness, The Alpha & Omega, The Good & The Bad, The UPs & The Downs, The Wins, The Losses (&Lessons) all in 1pic. Translation: Savages only understand Savagery. Take that however you wanna. #TheHarrisWay.”