Rebel Wilson Proudly Shows Off Slender Figure In Special NYE Instagram Post

Rebel Wilson is ringing in 2020 on a grateful note! The actress shared a new selfie showing off her impressive weight loss, along with a heartfelt message about how much her life has changed. She expressed how ‘proud’ she is of her work over the last decade!

Rebel Wilson is proud of how far she’s come over the last 10 years. As she closes out 2019 and embraces the start of a new decade, the actress, 39, is reflecting on her body of work. And, she’s showing off her incredible weight loss in the process!

In a new post on Instagram, Rebel put her amazing curves on display in a right blue dress. She put her slimmed-down figure on display in the December 30 selfie, which showed her sporting a pair of sunglasses, after she opened up about how filming Cats helped her drop 8 pounds in 4 days.

“Guys, exactly this time last decade I was taking a huge risk and moved to Hollywood with just one suitcase and a doona in my hand,” she wrote in the new post on Monday. “I couldn’t be prouder of all the films, TV shows and live performances I’ve done since then and all the wonderful people I’ve met along the journey who have helped and supported me. I appreciate you all so much 💕,” she continued, adding, “Can’t wait to see what this next decade brings!”

Rebel Wilson stuns in a blue dress in a selfie on Instagram, Monday, December 30, 2019. (Photo credit: Instagram/Rebel Wilson)

Rebel shared a series of posts while celebrating New Year’s in her native, Sydney, Australia, just ahead of NYE’s in the U.S. Earlier that day, she posted a photo boating while with friends Carly Steel and Snapchat executive Jacob Andreou, who recently got engaged in Paris. Australian actor Hugh Sheridan was also present.

“Happy Last Day of 2019!” Rebel captioned the celebratory photo. “Happy Anniversary to my Thruple @carlyjsteel @jacobandreou 🍾 Love from downunder! 💕good times, good friends x.”