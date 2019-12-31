All eyes were on Post Malone during his headlining New Year’s Eve gig as he stormed the stage and performed his smash hits.

Let’s get this party started! Post Malone, 24, performed live during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 on December 31. The Syracuse, New York native got hundreds of partygoers going with his hit “Circles” while wearing quite the colorful ensemble, a bright purple jacket and pants with a ton of sparkly embellishments before transitioning into the song that made him a superstar, “Congratulations.” The 3-time American Music Award winner was bleeped a couple of times but he clearly didn’t seem to care and neither did the thousands of people while they watched him do his thing.

Post was announced as the headliner for the annual event seen by millions on December 17. Others on the bill include arguably the biggest boy band in the world right now, BTS, country crooner Sam Hunt, 35, and pop/rock icon Alanis Morissette, 45, who was joined by cast members of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, based off her worldwide smash debut album released almost 25 years ago.

The “Sunflower” artist is no stranger to this kind of festivity. He was the first live performance of 2019 minutes after the new year began when he performed “Better Now” at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn during the annual Dick Clark ceremony.

"I dare you to do something" big in 2020! 💥 Thank you @postmalone for that amazing performance! #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/n0Ehjm8Ze1 — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) January 1, 2020

Will 2020 be as good for Post as 2019 was? The year began for him on a high note when he took to the stage with rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers at the 61st Grammy Awards in February where he was all smiles while performing with the band on their song “Dark Necessities.”

He also did phenomenally on the Billboard charts where his second album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, debuted at number one in September selling close to 500,000 copies in its first week. “Circles” from his effort earned him his fourth number one single in only three years.