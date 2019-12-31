Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Are ‘Happier Than Ever’ After Overcoming ‘Obstacles This Past Year’

After a tumultuous 2019, ‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley are entering the new year looking forward to a happy new chapter in their relationship.

New Year’s Eve was originally going to be Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, 38, and fiance Dennis McKinley‘s wedding date. Until their relationship got derailed in June over Dennis, 42, admittedly cheating on the mother of his child which caused the couple to split up for several months. But they managed to work through their issues, have come out stronger than ever and are looking forward to everything the new year brings.

“Porsha and Dennis are in such an amazing place right now and are looking forward to starting a new chapter in 2020. They have definitely had their fair share of obstacles this past year, but they are more determined than ever to make their relationship work. The love they share for each other never went away, but Porsha is working on trusting Dennis again and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to show her how much he loves her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

One thing that never stopped was their complete love for their 9-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena. “PJ is the most important thing to them and Porsha feels it’s important for her to grow up with both parents around. The wedding will still happen, but they haven’t decided on a date yet. They decided to push back the New Year’s Eve date because they wanted to focus on building their relationship even stronger. They’ve still got work to do, but it’s getting there. They truly do love each other and they’re happier than ever right now,” the insider continues.

“Porsha just had the most wonderful family holiday with Dennis, everything was perfect. Lately things have been so good, Dennis has been going above and beyond to make her happy. She feels so blessed and she’s very happy she decided to give him and their relationship another chance,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s proving to her every day that it was the right decision. The best thing of all for her is seeing him with their baby girl. He’s such a good father and she loves seeing that bond more than anything.”