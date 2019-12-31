Porsha Williams Shares Adorable Pics Of Baby PJ Meeting Santa On Her 1st Christmas 

Pilar Jhena’s first Christmas was one to remember! The 9-month-old daughter of ‘RHOA’ star, Porsha Williams looked adorable in a white and gold dress while sitting on Santa’s lap in new photos her mom shared on December 31.

Baby’s first Christmas! Porsha Williams couldn’t be happier now that she has daughter, Pilar Jhena. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, couldn’t wait to share photos from the 9-month-old’s first time meeting Santa. Porsha even revealed that baby PJ did so well meeting good ole St. Nick.

“The girls did so well meeting Santa 🎅🏿 !!,” the proud mom captioned a photo of her daughter on Santa’s lap. PJ was joined by another adorable toddler, Baleigh, who is the daughter of Porsha’s friend, Lauren. “They look like little dolls ! I can’t … the gifts that keep on giving! Baleigh & @pilarjhena @lodwill,” Porsha continued, adding the hashtags, “#Pjs1stChristmas” and “#SantaVisitsPj.” In the same post, Porsha also shared a photo of her sitting next to Santa with PJ on her lap.

The Bravo star shared more photos of her holding her daughter in two other separate post. The duo coordinating in similar looks, with Porsha in a white strapless dress, and PJ in a white and gold dress with a tutu bottom. She warned her followers that her feed would continue to be filled with holiday photos, as it was her daughter’s first Christmas.

“Are y’all ready for Pj’s first Christmas pics ? 😩❤️❤️ I’m obsessed! I’ll be posted them so get ready to be flooded with baby fever,” Porsha captioned one post of her with PJ. In another post, she wrote, “Pooh bear is teething can you tell ! So sweet! Holiday winter land 🎄❄️.”

The new mom also shared individual snaps of herself under the Christmas tree. “Y’all know I had to lay my butt down and get some of the action lol I always wanted to be a holiday princess,” she wrote under the glam shot.