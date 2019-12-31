Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Gets Hacked & Jokes About Eminem’s Private Parts

Mariah Carey all of a sudden became the talk of social media on New Year’s Eve after her Twitter account was hacked.

What a bizarre way to end 2019! Mariah Carey‘s Twitter account began acting extremely odd in the afternoon on New Year’s Eve when a user appearing to jokingly claim numerous identities and Twitter handles began tweeting from it. Many of those tweets were on the NSFW side, with one poking fun at her long-running enemy Eminem, 47, saying he has an allegedly small package. Eek. Mariah and Eminem’s beef with one another dates back many, many years, where both sides have expressed their feelings about one another in the music studio. The “Without Me” rapper has also gotten into it recently with Mariah’s ex-husband Nick Cannon, 39, after the former dissed him and their marriage on a song called “Lord Above” by Fat Joe, 49. off his latest album.

The “Don’t Forget About Us” singer’s hacked accounts shared 54 tweets before her timeline was expunged. It appears as if the hackers had control of it for 20 minutes before the vulgar tweets disappeared. This act was allegedly done by the Chuckling Squad, a hacker group that was responsible for the hacking of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, 43, and other celebrities earlier this year. Their actions resulted in at least one arrest that was made in connection with the hacking of Dorsey’s account.

Mariah has seen much better days recently compared to her NYE Twitter drama. She broke a major record on December 30 when she became the first artist ever to have a number one song in four different decades! Her latest number one hit, “All I Want For Christmas”, first released in 1994, will stay atop of the Billboard charts in the 2020 decade, giving her this unbelievable honor so many years in the making.

“All I Want For Christmas” also become her 19th song to top the Billboard Hot 100 in early December 2019! She is now one away from tying The Beatles for the most number ones on the iconic chart. Here’s hoping she can make that happen as her career continues to dazzle millions of fans!