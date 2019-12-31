LeBron James Celebrates His 35th Birthday With Wife Of 6 Years Savannah At The Strip Club

LeBron James and his wife Savannah chose to celebrate his 35th birthday by hitting up a popular strip club!

Get those dollars ready! LeBron James and his wife of six years Savannah, 33, were joined by some of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates when they exited the Crazy Girls strip club in Hollywood in the wee hours of December 31 to celebrate his 35th birthday in style. The group began their night on December 30 where they were spotted d outside the famed Sunset Tower Hotel (Its the same place where Jennifer Aniston threw her 50th birthday party in February that ex Brad Pitt, 56, showed up to). The NBA legend cut a handsome figure in a fitted white button down and a bow tie while Savannah looked absolutely smashing in a plunging suit that she accessorized with a pair of stunning earrings.

Their group that night was pretty impressive for Bronny’s big day as others in attendance included rapper 2 Chainz, 42, and former pro basketball players Al Harrington, 39 and Cuttino Mobley, 44. His Laker teammates that showed up and showed out for his festivities were Anthony Davis, 26, Kyle Kuzma, 24, Dwight Howard, 24, Danny Green, 32, Demarcus Cousins, 29, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 26.

It looked to be a fun night had by all as King James himself took center stage with a cigar in his mouth for a photobooth shot posted on Twitter with all of his buds while celebrating his momentous occasion. “Bron’s cigar smoke is too smooth in this picture tho damn,” one fan wrote after witnessing how epic he appeared in the pic.

LeBron shared an emotional Instagram message about his birthday on December 31 that was written alongside a split shot of him as a baby and from the other night. “35 years of existence of life so far and I just hope that I’ve made everyone that love me from 6 months of age (picture shown) to now proud of me!”, he wrote. “Thank you for believing in me when at times I personally didn’t know I had it myself.”

He finished the post on the most inspiring of notes, writing, “Good Vibes Only is the motto, Live Life to Fullest, Be Great/Kind to others and happiness is the ULTIMATE! And lastly thank you to all for all the bday well wishes yesterday! Far too kind people!”