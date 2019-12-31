See Message
Kim Kardashian Reacts To Report She Gave JFK’s Bloody Shirt To Daughter North West, 6

Kim Kardashian reacted how any mother would, upon seeing a ‘sick joke’ that made it look as though the ‘KUWTK’ star gifted her child a T-shirt that a president was assassinated in.

To be clear: Kim Kardashian, 39, did not give her daughter North West, 6, the shirt that former President John F. Kennedy wore when he was assassinated in 1963. This misconception arose after a doctored image circled online, making it look as though Kim posted the bloody shirt to her Instagram Story as part of her Christmas gift haul for her daughter, whom she shares with Kanye West. The image made its way into a news article about Kim’s holiday presents, which asked, “What is North West going to do with JFK’s bloody shirt?” The answer is nothing, which Kim made very clear in a tweet.

“WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted,” Kim tweeted on Dec. 30. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was responding to a Buzzfeed journalist who shared a screengrab from the original story, which has since been edited with the following disclaimer: “This story has been updated from the original version. Earlier, it included a falsified Instagram image, which has been removed.”

Hey, mistakes happen. Instead of JFK, Kim and Kanye actually gifted North two of Michael Jackson’s closet pieces: the custom velvet jacket that he wore to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party in 1997 that was designed by Dennis Tompkins and Michael Bush, and the white fedora that the King of Pop wore in the “Smooth Criminal” music video.

The MJ pieces were both scored with winning bids of $65,625 and $56,250, respectively, on Julien’s Auction House. These lavish gifts, which could’ve doubled as exhibit pieces in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, paved way to the joke about JFK’s shirt, unfortunately.

 