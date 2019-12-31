Watch
‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ Trailer: Justin Serenades Hailey Baldwin & More In 1st Look At Docuseries

In the trailer for Justin Bieber’s new YouTube docuseries, he offers an intimate glimpse at the ‘ups and downs’ of superstardom: from the premature end of his ‘Purpose’ world tour to finding the love of his life, Hailey Baldwin.

“As humans, we go through so many ups and downs, so many good seasons, bad seasons,” says Justin Bieber in the trailer for Justin Bieber: Seasons, the YouTube Originals docuseries chronicling Justin’s return to music, as well as the “ups and downs” of the past four years. In the first look at the 10-episode series, released Dec. 31, Justin’s past four years are summed up as a contrast of heartbreak and triumph. From ending his Purpose World Tour short (due to burnout) to his marriage to Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber: Seasons will show just how close Justin came close to “giving up,” only to find the will to “express himself” through music again.

“There’s a lot of pressure [on Justin] that a lot of people don’t see,” Hailey says in the trailer, which also features a sweet clip of Justin serenading his new wife. Biebs admits he’s feeling the heat to deliver a “perfect” comeback record, saying that he “can never remake this album.” Despite that pressure, Justin said that he’s “excited” for this new music. “This album’s different,” he says in the trailer, “because of where I am in my life.”

“Maybe by watching this,” Hailey adds, “people will kind of get a glimpse into his world.” Justin Bieber: Seasons will offer more than just a glimpse, as a press release for the YouTube Original show touts itself as an “all-access, 10-episode original documentary series chronicling the making of Justin Bieber’s first album in four years. The show is a raw, powerful, and intimate look at Bieber’s process of creating new music and the motivation for this new album told through the lens of his closest confidants, friends, collaborators, and Bieber himself.  The series will also feature a behind-the-scenes look at Bieber’s private life, including never-before-seen footage of his wedding to Hailey Bieber and his day-to-day alongside those in his inner circle.”

Courtesy of SB Projects
Justin Bieber: Seasons will also be a homecoming for the pop music superstar. Justin first gained a following by posting videos of himself covering various R&B songs on YouTube (under the “Kidrauhl” name.) Justin Bieber: Seasons will also include brand new music from Biebs, and it will take fans on the journey “leading up to the release of the highly-anticipated and most personal album of his career.” Justin has already confirmed that the first single off his fifth album, “Yummy,” will drop on Jan. 3. Justin has also hinted that something will arrive at noon on Jan. 4.

Justin Bieber: Seasons will premiere on Monday, January 27, at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT, with new episodes launching each Monday and Wednesday at noon ET.