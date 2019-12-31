See Pics & Video
Hollywood Life

Gwen Stefani Stuns During ‘Sweet Escape’ Performance On NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020

Gwen Stefani was decked out and sang into 2020 with so much style during NBC’s New Year’s Eve telecast!

Gwen Stefani, 50, took to the stage on Dec. 31 to help NBC ring in 2020 and pulled off a rousing performance in the process! The “Cool” songstress dazzled the crowd during the telecast and thrilled audiences with her show stopping mini-concert in the last few moments of 2019. Naturally, Gwen was totally dressed for the occasion and stepped out in her New Year’s Eve best while singing her famous tracks for fans.

She looked absolutely gorgeous in a sparkly silver number while performing her classic hit “The Sweet Escape” in front of a bunch of dancers dressed in similar outfits. The performance took place at Rockefeller Center in Midtown Manhattan just blocks away from where all the NYE action was going down in Times Square.

But Gwen wasn’t he only headliner for the major event! Along with the “Rich Girl” singer, X Ambassadors, Brett EldredgeNE-YO, and Leslie Odom Jr. all lent their talents for the night. Also on hand was Gwen’s love, Blake Shelton, and this A-list couple has really had an incredible year together.

Gwen Stefani on New Year’s Eve 2020. Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Blake and Gwen have been going strong since 2015 and, within the last few months, have really stocked wedding rumors. The pair routinely gush about one another and are constantly supportive, so it’s no wonder Blake was on hand to watch his love perform during her set this evening! The duo has even gotten musical together, debuting on Dec. 13 their love tune “Nobody But You,” which wholly encapsulates their affection for one another. “I don’t wanna live without you / I don’t wanna even breathe / I don’t wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me,” the duo passionately sing together. It’s hard for hearts NOT to melt when these two are together, and fans cannot wait to see them ring in 2020 and share a smooch at midnight!