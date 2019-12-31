Cody Simpson Admits He Loves Miley Cyrus ‘So Much’ That He Could ‘Write 20 Books’ In Dedication For Her

Cody Simpson took to Instagram on Dec. 31 to share a black and white photo that showed him and Miley Cyrus getting cozy, and in the caption, he expressed his feelings for his lady love.

Cody Simpson, 22, wants everyone to know how much he loves Miley Cyrus! The hunk shared a cute pic of himself posing with the 27-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer and an emotional message to go along with it. In the photo, a shirtless Cody can be seen standing next to Miley, who is leaning back against him and sticking her tongue out. “love my girl so much I could write 20 books,” he sweetly captioned the epic snapshot. Check out the pic of Cody and Miley HERE!

We’re not sure if Cody is hinting toward a future book release, but we’re pretty sure he’d have a lot of entertaining stories to tell if he did! Despite the fact that split rumors have followed him and Miley in the past, the doting boyfriend seems to be as happy as could be with their strong relationship. They were spotted having a fun dinner date on Dec. 26 and Miley couldn’t help but share photos from the outing to her Instagram stories. “besties,” she captioned one pic and “start dating your bestfriend Asap,” in the other.

In addition to wanting to write books, it seems Cody’s also interested in making music about and with Miley. “Right from their first date they have been making music together,” a source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Miley and Cody are such a good fit, they have so much in common from their basic values, to their circle of friends and most of all they have their shared passion for music.” The lovebirds have been dating since the beginning of Oct. and things don’t seem to be slowing down! We look forward to seeing awesome New Year’s Eve/Day pics that they may post together!