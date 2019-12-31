Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, and More Celebrity Couples Who Loved To PDA in 2019

Some of your favorite star couples packed on the PDA in 2019! We’re taking a trip down memory lane to reminisce about the most romantic moments Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Kimye and more couples treated us to this year. And, we’re totally swooning over all the sweet snaps!

Love was in the air in 2019! This year, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani packed on the PDA on The Voice, while Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got close on the red carpet, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello got handsy during numerous onstage performances together. Take a look back at some of the most romantic PDA moments of 2019 in our attached gallery!

You can’t talk about PDA without mentioning Kimye. The parents of four isn’t afraid of a good paparazzi moment or a red carpet PDA session. The showed off their chemistry when they got handsy on at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City on November 6 when Ye couldn’t stop smiling at his wife, who sweetly placed her hand on his chest in cute photos.

Then there was Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello who were the gift that kept on giving in 2019. The “Senorita” singers, who began dating this year, took their PDA from the stage, to the ocean, to the LA streets and beyond. From hand-holding to sweet beach kisses, Camila and Shawn have proved to be going strong by their many PDA moments this year.

There’s plenty more of these sweet moments to be seen! Reminisce over the best celeb PDA times of 2019 by clicking through our attached gallery. We can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store for these star couples and more!